Mr. Logic opines that the actions of the artiste and his team were unprofessional hence for the creative space to be taken seriously and to thrive one should hold each other responsible and accountable.
Blacko should face the law, to deter other artistes from committing similar actions - Mr. Logic
Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic has said musician Black Sherif should face the law following his recent saga involving cruise people limited.
Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, Mr. Logic believes should the law take action for such breaches and unprofessionalism it will deter fellow industry players from engaging in similar actions.
"Artistes should take a cue from this challenge, we are in a professional space and the law should take effect. let them go defend themselves in court so lessons can be learned"
"We are not making use of the court, and we take certain things likely in the creative space, the industry is known for unseriousness, and its high time the narrative change should we want a better professional environment"
"The only way we can make money in the creative space is to hold other people responsible for their actions"
