ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blacko wins 'Best Hip Hop Act' at Soundcity MVP awards in Nigeria

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's star boy on the block, Black Sherif has grabbed himself a win at the Soundcity MVP awards in Nigeria.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The Konongo native beats the likes of Blaqbonez, M.I, Kaligraph, Nasty C & AKA, Psycho, Ladipoe, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector, to emerge as the winner of the tight category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Soundcity MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artists. The initiative recognizes the hard work, creativity, and craft of African Musicians provides its global audience access to premium entertainment and promotes the African entertainment industry.

The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards featured 15 award categories including Best New MVP, African Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Listener’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice, Digital Artist of the Year, and African DJ of the Year, among others having Black Sherif bagging five nominations.

Excited about the win, he expressed his gratitude to all well-wishers and appreciated his fans for their continuous support.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jay Z

Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

AKA

Parents of South African rapper AKA release official statement hours after his death

South African rapper AKA

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Shatta Wale

God I need a miracle for my brother, Christian Atsu - Shatta Wale cries