The Konongo native beats the likes of Blaqbonez, M.I, Kaligraph, Nasty C & AKA, Psycho, Ladipoe, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector, to emerge as the winner of the tight category.
Blacko wins 'Best Hip Hop Act' at Soundcity MVP awards in Nigeria
Ghana's star boy on the block, Black Sherif has grabbed himself a win at the Soundcity MVP awards in Nigeria.
The Soundcity MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artists. The initiative recognizes the hard work, creativity, and craft of African Musicians provides its global audience access to premium entertainment and promotes the African entertainment industry.
The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards featured 15 award categories including Best New MVP, African Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Listener’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice, Digital Artist of the Year, and African DJ of the Year, among others having Black Sherif bagging five nominations.
Excited about the win, he expressed his gratitude to all well-wishers and appreciated his fans for their continuous support.
