This makes it the 4th album EP released by the ‘fine’ and ‘collected’ gentleman who is winning lots of ears during the lockdown and beyond.

Kojo Cue, Bully, Bills Brown and Romeo Swag are featured on the album.

Bryan The Mensah trends at no. 2 on Apple Music with new EP “Not Going Outside”

Album peaked at No. 2 of Ghana HipHop Albums on Apple Music.

Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack and SoundCloud, have listed the album which is already trending on social media since it’s release on Friday, June 26, 2020.

More stores will have it listed in the next few days.

Listen here: