Burna Boy rewarded for being the first African to-sell out Ziggo Dome

Kofi Boateng

Burna Boy has been given a plaque marking the feat as the first African artiste to sell-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome
Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome

The Nigerian singer sold out the 17,000-capacity dome in Amsterdam when he held his Space Drift Concert, which started on Thursday, April 14.

16,500 fans of the ‘African Giant’ crooner joined him in the Dome as he performed to their satisfaction during his 2-day concert.

Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome
Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome Pulse Ghana

To celebrate Burna Boy’s achievement, the management of the facility presented a special plaque artwork to him.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy Pulse Ghana

Ziggo Dome is an indoor arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is named after the Dutch cable TV provider Ziggo.

Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Pulse Ghana

Burna Boy has been on a European tour for a while now. He has already performed in Geneva Switzerland and other countries where he performed the remix of Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon.’

In less than two weeks, he will perform at Madison Square in New York, U.S.A.

He will continue his European tour from June to August.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

