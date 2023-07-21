Camidoh drops official video for 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH)

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali

Ghanaian singer, Camidoh has released a visually striking music video for his hit track 'Brown Skin Girl', featuring Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, off his new playlist, LITA.

Shot in his native Ghana, the visual masterpiece immerses viewers in a world of vibrant colours and captivating imagery.

From the opening scene to the final frame, the video showcases stunning cinematography and creative direction, elevating the song's emotional impact. The seamless integration of artistic visuals and powerful storytelling creates a narrative that celebrates the beauty and strength of melanin-rich women.

LITA, an acronym for “Love is the Answer,” offers listeners an immersive experience that delves deep into the complexities of love, growth, and personal discovery. The playlist showcases Camidoh’s ability to artfully express his emotions through music.

The release of this colourful music video reinforces his status as one of the most-heard voices in the Ghanaian music scene. His ability to create soul-stirring music that resonates with a broad audience has garnered him a dedicated fanbase.

