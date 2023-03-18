Charterhouse unveils 24th VGMA nominees

The final announcement will be made at 9:00 pm featuring the Big 5 Categories; Best New Artiste, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.

Charterhouse in January 2023 called for entries for the 24th VGMA. The organizers emphasized that only works published from January to December 2022 will be accepted.

The Unsung category gives room for new artists to be seen, the winner of this category will be allowed to perform live at the award night ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Hiplife Song

Friday Night - Lasmid

Stubborn Academy - Medikal

Anadwo - Jay Bahd

Abonten - DJ Brezzy ft Mugeez, Stonebwoy, kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif & Smallgod

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace - Amerado ft Lasmid

Ewiase - Kweku Flick

Best Highlife Song

Atia - Epixode ft Kwabena Kwabena

My Proposal - ask Songstress

ADVERTISEMENT

Adi dede- Adina

Adom - Kwesi Arthur

Down Flat - Kelvyn Boy

Have Mercy - Kofi Kinaata

Best Gospel Song

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Say - Celestine Donkor

Waye me yie - Piesie Esther

My Meditation - Diana Hamilton

Kadosh - Joe Mettle

Hewale Lala - Perez Muzik

ADVERTISEMENT

Tegbe Tegbe - Bethel Revival choir ft Edwin Dadson

This Far - Ewura Abena

Mala - MOG music

Beat Hiphop Song

Kweku the traveler - Black Sherif

ADVERTISEMENT

Countryside - Sarkodie ft black Sherif

Obiaa boa - Amerado

Benzo - Malcolm Nuna

Drama- Kwesi Arthur ft Big Homie Flee

Scarface - Medikal

ADVERTISEMENT

#24thVGMA