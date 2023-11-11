Court rules Shatta Wale pay $120.000 for boycotting Wildaland performance

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian controversial Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been directed by an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Afi Agbanu Kudomor, to compensate Maverick City Entertainment, the organizers of the Wildaland Festival.

This comes two years after organizers of the Wildaland Festival took Shatta Wale to court for failing to perform at the festival despite receiving a $120,000 full payment.

Shatta Wale was billed to headline the event in 2021 but didn't show up after receiving payment in advance from organizers.

The court's ruling mandates Shatta Wale to pay $120,000, along with damages, for his failure to fulfill his performance commitment at the festival in 2021, despite receiving advance payment.

The court determined that this breach resulted in financial losses for the organizers.

In addition to the $120,000, Shatta Wale is also obligated to pay interest on the sum at a rate of 5.5% from December 14, 2021, until the date of the final payment, amounting to an additional $10,892.47.

