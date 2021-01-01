The extended playlist consists of a list of rappers, singers, disc jockeys, and songwriters like Medikal, Yaa Pono, Rjatti, $pacely, Kevin Black, Dani Draco, Noyc, Spl, Ajay Oddlad, DJ Ozone, DJ Clems, DJ Highly.

Since this is Dan Drizzy's debut extended playlist, he went all in as much as using over 10 African languages and also 70% of English and broken English.

The 'Business with God' EP consists of 7 tracks alongside his recently released single "Money Speaking" making a total of 8.

Every track has a different vibe to it as Dan Drizzy tends to connect the world to his newly found sound of Western Africa.