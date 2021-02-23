The most post popular African singer with more than 19 million Instagram followers has paid homage to the famous 'Pulele' singer after he was spotted in a branded T-shirt that had 'Terry Bonchaka' boldly written on it.

Davido wore the T-Shirt in a video shared on his Instagram page to announce the release of a song. "From Pretoria to Lagos! Tule jo! Ke Star Remix out worldwide! Go run that up," the BET winner captioned the post.

Terry Bonchaka

The exact reason that fueled Davido's decision in the post below is not known yet but it's not surprising for the act who at countless times has proved how he is vested in Ghanaian culture and music.

Terry Bonchaka, born Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, has every right to be respected as a Ghanaian legend with his unique music and style.

The 'Zoozi' singer burst onto the music scene as a young artiste and most sought after artiste at the time of his death.

Terry Bonchaka

He died in an accident in the early hours of October 30, 2003, aged 21 after his car hit a tree when he was returning from a musical concert he headlined at the University of Ghana campus.

Though he was only active in the music industry for just about two years, he made a lot of waves with his 'old school' dressing and 'Pulele' dance.