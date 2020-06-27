Even though it’s not clear how this started a tweet by Sista Afia shows she’s not happy about an interview Dede Supa granted somewhere.

“You go on interviews to talk bad about me when you don't even know me. Now every upcoming musician wants to attack me to build their career smh. Girl you ain't worth my attention be careful and focus on your music because surviving in this music industry is tougher than you think,” Afia tweeted.

Dede Supa also in response posted on Instagram saying, “Be direct and bold whenever you get the nerve to address me. Or are you simply scared to mention my name? Enough with this upcomer crap! You call your girls slay nation so that makes you what? And why are you offended cos honestly I don’t see nothing wrong being a slay queen. I am simply not one! @sista.afia.”

The relationship between both artiste is unknown until they punched each other.

They closer to this event was the release of Dede Supa’s new Single, ‘Mad ting’ where she asked other musicians to literally go to bed because she has finally landed as queen of the game.