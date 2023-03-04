Management in a letter stated that the alleged reports of Mona 4real circulating on online blogs are all false.
Disregard conviction reports of Mona - Management
The management of Mona Faiz Montrage also known in showbiz as Mona 4Reall has asked the public to dispel rumors that the Ghanaian socialite and artiste has been convicted in the United States of America and jailed for 10 years.
“publications making rounds on social media and news portals of the conviction and 10-year jail sentence of Mona Faiz Montrage and the current detention of her daughter; a minor, by the US authorities” are mere fabrications.
It also read that the socialite has neither been put on trial nor convicted in the UK or the US or anywhere in the world hence have cautioned the public to “disregard all such rumors and respect the privacy of Mona and her family.”
Some news tabloids reported that Mona 4Reall was picked up by security personnel in the United Kingdom for an unknown offense.
She was believed to have been arrested by the UK Police in collaboration with Interpol at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Mona and her team had been in the UK for about two weeks after she performed at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.
