DJ Sly: The only Ghanaian DJ nominated for AFRIMA 2021

Multiple award winning Ghanaian disc jockey and producer, Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known DJ Sly has been nominated in the Best African DJ category in the 2021, All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Some popular music arts DJ Sly has worked with include: Teni, Stonebwoy, Ice Prince, Skales, Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo, , Fameye, Daphne ,VVIP and more.

DJ Sly was nominated together with other DJs from Nigerian, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, South Africa and Cote D’ivoire.

This year's award event will be broadcast live from Lagos on 84 TV stations in 109 countries from 19th to 21st November, 2021.

Checkout the list of African Best DJ below:

DJ Sly nominated for Afrima
DJ Sly nominated for Afrima Pulse Ghana

