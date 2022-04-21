Duprie unveils upcoming EP’s title

No artist wants to release something that is not quality. They don't want to do it just for the sake. They would rather do a few pieces that will always have a lasting impact, than many short-lived pieces. So, if you have been waiting for Duprie's next move, read on!

Duprie’s Background In a Nutshell

Duprie is a Cameroonian songwriter and singer, currently based in the US. His professional name is Duprie, but his official name is Damen Priestley Dume. He grew up in Cameroon where he was born. While in high school, he discovered his talent in music. He became passionate about it and started participating in talent competitions.

Here, he performed Michael Jackson's and R. Kelly's songs. While in College, Duprie established Damrex records with his friend, Rex. They aimed to improve the representation of African music on a global level.

Though Duprie started working in the music industry as a songwriter, he has grown to be a great performer. In May 2021, he released his debut single titled "Pull Up." The next month, he released his second single dubbed "Playboy" in collaboration with Ghanaian artist Ahkan.

While his fans were still enjoying listening to these two singles, he surprised them with an even better single, “Le Ndem”. Le Ndem’s success has earned him a larger audience. He now has a larger following, more subscribers, and listeners. With many plans underway, he hopes to make each of his songs better than the previous. But what's next from Duprie?

The Upcoming EP

Most of Duprie’s fans have been looking forward to his EP that was initially scheduled for December 2021. It was suddenly postponed until further notice. The good news, however, is that Duprie embarked on his EP plans. His EP will now be released in December this year, as confirmed by the artist in a recent interview.

What will be The Title of this EP?

Amid a lot of expectations from this rising Afro-pop music star, you could be wondering what the title of his EP will be. You may already have heard a few rumors or clever guesses about it. From an interview with Duprie, however, he confirmed that his upcoming EP will be titled, “D-Day.”

Why D-Day?

You have seen how far Duprie has come in his music journey. It is not easy to rise from a songwriter to such a promising performer as Duprie has done. He has worked hard, made an impact, and hopes to continue doing so. He aims to inspire future artists while helping them realize their dreams.

He also hopes to always use his music to effectively tell stories, a goal whose achievement will be determined by the way people relate to his music. So far, his music has continued to gain traction, and you can anticipate much more from this artist. His journey has been fulfilling. He has however had to be dedicated and committed.

He has had to sacrifice a lot, and his efforts have not been in vain. The title D-Day is therefore an affirmation that Duprie's time to shine has come. This title in essence translates to “Duprie’s-Day”.

What to Expect

Are you now wondering what to expect in this EP? Well, here is a sneak peek to whet your appetite:

Featured Collaborations

The EP, which is scheduled for December 2022 will contain 6 songs. Three of these songs will involve featured collaborations. Why? Because Duprie is on a mission to take African music to the next level, globally. He believes that collaborating with other artists is key in such a mission. He likes to remain versatile in his music and would love to collaborate with different artists. Every artist’s uniqueness, he believes, will yield different results. You will get a better understanding of this from his EP’s featured collaborations.

Musical Diversity

Are you a fan of Afropop music? Does Afro RnB make you want to sing all day? Or do you find pleasure in listening to the Afroswing genre? Well, Duprie's EP will be nothing short of all these categories. It will be musically diverse to cater to each of his fans. You will love it.

Breaking of Boundaries

Duprie has global insights and goals. He is not limited to Cameroon. That is why he is committed to propelling his music over and beyond Cameroon. His upcoming EP is aimed at breaking boundaries, not just within Africa, but globally.

But in the Meantime

December may seem far, right? Why does the EP happen in December? What are Duprie’s plans in the meantime? Well, remember Le Ndem? Duprie’s third single that has caught everyone’s attention? Great!

Before December's EP, Duprie will be releasing an official video for Le Ndem. In addition, he is set to release three more singles. All these releases will lead to the buildup of the EP release in December. You can rest assured that Duprie has great plans, and he is not here to play!

Final Thoughts

The future for Duprie's artistry looks bright. He is on an amazing journey that he is so committed to. His upcoming EP will just be a taste of the great things this artist has in store for his audience.

He has come from far, and he has achieved a lot recently. His December EP will be a good reflection of his wonderful journey and an affirmation that it is indeed time for him to soar to greater heights.

You can listen to Duprie’s music on Audio Mack, YouTube, or Spotify. You can also connect with Duprie on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates on is upcoming EP.

