Ellesse officially revealed this news on September 12, through a video announcement, disclosing that Black Sherif will serve as the ambassador for its upcoming Santoria 2023 Men's collection.
Ellesse taps Black Sherif for AW23 Campaign
Famed Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has recently inked a fresh partnership agreement with the renowned Italian sportswear brand, Ellesse.
As part of this collaboration, the emerging Afrobeat sensation's image and music will be integrated into Ellesse's promotional campaigns and materials for the new collection.
Ellesse, with its establishment dating back to 1959, boasts a prestigious reputation for its timeless athletic apparel and its history of supporting prominent sports teams and athletes throughout the years.
This partnership is anticipated to offer substantial global exposure to Black Sherif's brand.
Ellesse possesses extensive distribution networks and marketing reach across Europe and other regions, which, through this collaboration, is poised to enhance Black Sherif's international profile significantly.
