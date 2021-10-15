E.L’s "Superhero" clocks 20M plays on Spotify, becomes most streamed Ghanaian hip-hop song

Of course, it’s easy to get picky when having to choose from 20 songs, but ‘Superhero’ was clearly one of the project’s underdogs. It just wasn’t attuned to Ghanaian music tastes at the time or so we thought?

‘’I’m really grateful to every fan out there who put in the time to get the figures this big, especially the international ones, because ‘Superhero’ was not a song most Ghanaians latched on to or even heard’’, E.L shared.

"This just goes to show that good material always gets recognized eventually, I want artists here to see this and be encouraged to focus on putting out good material, staying original and focus not only on the hype aspect, hype dies down but quality lives longer. Having said that, I want fans to be on the lookout for my next project which will be announced soon’’, he added.