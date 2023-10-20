Empire dance delivers House of Empire album bridging empire's artists, Djs around the world

The compilation features dance remixes of top hits by EMPIRE Africa artists including Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, June Freedom, L.A.X., Clemzy, Asake, and Kizz Daniel. To bring this collaboration truly global, EMPIRE has intentionally featured producers from across the globe, naming each track after the city its remixer calls home. That includes Night Tales, VHOOR, Moody Jones, DJ Melzi, Mike Kerrigan, Clayton William, 2PHONE, Luke Andy, and Late London. Listen here.

With HOUSE of EMPIRE, the label aims to bridge two diverse regional cultures to the global scale. The album has sonic elements including Amapiano, Phonk, and other subgenres of House. HOUSE of EMPIRE is a groundbreaking moment in global music culture and represents collaboration across cultures and genres.

EMPIRE is the No.1 record label in Nigeria, Africa for two years in a row. We’ve achieved record breaking success with Fireboy DML’s hit single “Peru” with Ed Sheeran which was the #2 on the Top 40 UK charts for 2022 and this year earned a RIAA-Gold certification. Additionally over the past two years EMPIRE has launched the career of Asake who has already amassed over 1.75 billion streams. Two years in a row EMPIRE has organized writing camps in our San Francisco studio which resulted in Asake’s Work of Art album this year and 2022’s Where We Come From (Vol. 1) compilation album that birthed Kizz Daniel’s “Cough”.

About Empire:

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution and publishing arms. With its focus on early stage artist development, the San Francisco based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Yung Bleu, Fireboy DML, and Anderson .Paak.

Through crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster. Coupled with EMPIRE's unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.

