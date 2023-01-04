Ex-fiancee of Alex Ekubo reveals the actor never touch her in their 5-year relationship

In an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, Fancy emphasised that she found it difficult to understand why her man won't touch her, adding that it messed with her self-esteem.

The lovers shockingly broke up in 2021 but according to Fancy, they had wanted to reconcile but Alex wanted something public as opposed to private which she preferred. She adds that he wanted a public apology as well and a grand wedding which was in the works before their breakup.

“Even his family and friends said privately would be better but he needed the grand gesture apology so he can have the grand wedding he wants again. Not caring the issues were still there. Everything is about social media for him, and somehow, it’s now looking like I want the attention when this is the WORST attention I’ve ever had in my life.”

Detailing what caused their breakup, she said "his sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open-minded so regardless of what he prefers, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart nothing more.”

“He didn’t want to be with me intimately which was confusing and difficult for me to understand especially for 5 years so it did affect my self-esteem as I kept myself for him and when he would cheat with curvy women he wouldn’t perform with them either so I don’t know, I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality but for me, I loved him despite all and he still found ways to hurt me,” she added.