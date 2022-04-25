Fameye whets appetite of fans with cover art for 'Songs Of Peter' album

Fameye shared the album cover for his Songs of Peter album via his Twitter account earlier today. The album cover is a close-up shot of the artist, cladded in a black leather jacket and jewellery.

Pulse Ghana

The 'Praise' hit-maker who is currently touring in Europe ahead of the release said he was excited to share the album cover with his fans ahead of Friday's release of his sophomore album, Songs of Peter.

Though a full tracklist of the Songs of Peter has not yet been released for the album, Fameye hinted that the much-anticipated track-list will be released on Wednesday, 27th April 2022.

The album will be released exclusively on Boomplay, Africa’s largest streaming platform, for a week before it is made available on other stores as a result of a partnership deal set to provide Fameye with extensive offline and online promotions in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Spearheaded by the mammoth success of his hit single, “Praise”, and his debut studio project, “Greater Than” EP, Fameye has, again and again, proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is one of the most consistent and prolific music creators in Ghana, as he has for three successive years, spanning from 2019, 2020 and 2021 released multiple radio and viral hit songs.

The 'Greater Than' EP spawned multiple smash hits in Ghana and beyond, including “Fly away” and “My love ”, which made appearances on Top 10 Ghanaian music charts on radio and television. Post debut album singles in “Praise”, “Mercy” and “Susu” have elevated Fameye’s sound and provided a peek into the versatility anticipated on “Songs of Peter”.

The 'Nothing I Get' hitmaker has further disclosed that the tracklist of “Songs of Peter” will be released in the coming week, hinting that the album will be a 12 song project, with features from other guest artists.