Forever did not make me popular - Gyakie

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop songstress Gyakie has said “Forever” – the song that brought her into the limelight – isn’t the song that made her popular.

Legally known as Jackie Acheampong, Gyakie crossed over last year with her breakthrough song “Forever”, leading to her Billboard charts debut and a new international record deal with RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa.

But Gyakie says the song didn’t make her popular, instead, helped her reach a bigger market.

She made this statement during an interview with Cookie Tee on 3FM’s “Urban Blend” show last week.

According to the Flip Music signee, all the songs on her debut EP, “Seed”, are all winners, like her big tune, the “Forever” single.

“I believe that I make all my songs with such passion, and so all are equally good just as Forever,” she said.

Gyakie said her music career started on a good note. But she would not necessarily say ‘Forever’ made her blow but instead gained her a bigger market. She reiterated, “Forever did not make me popular but rather it gained me a bigger market in many countries.”

Her famous and well-known song ‘Forever’ has travelled worldwide with over 24 countries and has given her the platform on reputable music platforms. The recent billboard feature at Times Square in New York and other partnership with Spotify.

Currently, one of the best female vocalist and songwriter, Jackie, has to say this about her musical journey, “I believe you must be hardworking. And I thank God for how far he has seen through and am grateful for the love and support from my fans.”

