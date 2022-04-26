RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

French ambassador details why Shatta Wale was left out of the Accra in Paris show

Authors:

Selorm Tali

International dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been left out from the 'Accra in Paris show' which saw Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian acts travelling to France to perform.

Fans have been asking questions and the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, who engineered the show has responded. According to her, Shatta Wale wasn't left out of the show for any malicious reason.

'Accra In Paris' is the first show of its kind organized by the French Embassy to promote Ghanaian Afrobeat as well as French culture.

The 23rd April show saw some coveted artistes from Ghana like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena and Fameye sharing the big stage with some decorated French artistes as well.

A social media user took to Twitter to ask the Ambassador about Shatta Wale’s absence at the event and she replied. In the ambassador's response, she revealed that there was a requirement for performing at the event and Shatta Wale didn’t fulfil that.

She detailed the concert was to promote duets from French and Ghanaian artists but unfortunately, Shatta Wale hadn’t done any collaborations with French artists, hence, his absence. She promised to connect Shatta Wale to artists in France if he shows interest.

