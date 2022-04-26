French ambassador details why Shatta Wale was left out of the Accra in Paris show

'Accra In Paris' is the first show of its kind organized by the French Embassy to promote Ghanaian Afrobeat as well as French culture.

The 23rd April show saw some coveted artistes from Ghana like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena and Fameye sharing the big stage with some decorated French artistes as well.

A social media user took to Twitter to ask the Ambassador about Shatta Wale’s absence at the event and she replied. In the ambassador's response, she revealed that there was a requirement for performing at the event and Shatta Wale didn’t fulfil that.