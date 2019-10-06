Krymi’s superstardom is kicking in! He’s dropped two hit song back to back. He’s different, vibrant, energetic, good-looking yet protean. The sky is the limit for the Highly Spiritual Artiste.

He has made a reputation for himself on the Ghana Music Industry as an upcoming artiste. His team is solid.

He has one of Ghana’s finest sound engineers and producers Kaywa in the foreground and as head of his label. His voice is oddly natural, whispery and sweetly tearful that fans gravitate towards him seamlessly.

Kyrmi had hundreds of voices singing along to Dede when he mounted the stage on the night of Ghana Music Awards UK. His energy was so magnetic that Archipalago, one of Ghana’s famous entertainers couldn’t hold himself but to mount the stage and blow money on him.

Tenacity carries him towards joy. The biggest news of the night was that, he won Uncovered Artiste of the Year 2019. That’s big, quite literally!

Who knows what’s in stall for the emotionally eloquent, lyrically talented, and thoughtful artiste, Krymi.

He’s impressively dexterous and has the most appealing persona in the Ghana Music scene today. Once again, the sky is the limit.