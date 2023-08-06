The event hosted by KMJ saw top-tier industry players present on the night including performances by FBS and Perez Musik
Ghana Music Awards UK unveils nominees
The nominee's gala night for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK unveiling took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 4, 2023
Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Stonebwoy were among notable names to bag several nominations in a variety of categories, including Best Male Artist, Best Highlife Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist, Best Song of the Year, Artiste Of The Year” and others.
Check the full list of nominees below
1. Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year
● Black Sherif
● Sarkodie
● Medikal
● Amerado
● DJ Azonto
● Lasmid
2. Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year
● Friday Night – Lasmid
● Scarface – Medikal
● Grace – Amerado ft. Lasmid
● Ewiase – Kweku Flick
● Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
● Soja – Black Sherif
● Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
● Benzo – Malcom Nuna
● Kwacha – YPee ft. Yaw TOG
● Pressure – Kimilist
● Obaa Hemaa – Skyface SDW ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap KOTM, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd
3. Highlife Song of The Year
● Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Adidede – Adina
● Adom – Kwesi Arthur
● Have Mercy – Kofi Kinaata
● Champagne – KiDi
● My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Outside (Abonten) – DJ Breezy ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
● Afraid to Lose You – Kwabena Kwabena
● Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba
● Settle – Gambo ft. Keche
4. Highlife Artiste of The Year
● Adina
● Kofi Kinaata
● KiDi
● Akwaboah
● Kwabena Kwabena
5. Gospel Song of The Year
● Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
● My Meditations – Diana Hamilton
● Final Say (Medley) – Celestine Donkor
● Mala – MOGmusic
● This Far – Ewura Abena
6. Gospel Artiste of The Year
● Piesie Esther
● Diana Hamilton
● Celestine Donkor
● MOGmusic
7. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year
● Ras Kuuku
● Epixode
● Rocky Dawuni
● Stonebwoy
● Shatta Wale
● Samini
8. Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
● 3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku
● Atia – Epixode
● Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif
● Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
● On God – Shatta Wale
● Abundance – Samini
● Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio
9. Afrobeats Artiste of The Year
● Camidoh
● King Promise
● Gyakie
● Wendy Shay
10. Afrobeats Song of the Year
● Kaba – Camidoh
● Something – Gyakie
● Balance It – D Jay
● Ginger – King Promise
● Jo – FBS ft. Mr. Drew
● Therapy – Stonebwoy
● Carry Go – Sista Afia
11. Male Vocalist of The Year
● Camidoh – Kaba
● Stonebwoy – Gidiba (Firm & Strong)
● King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna
● Akwaboah – My Darling ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)
12. Female Vocalist of The Year
● Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
● Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh
● Abiana – Shika
● Adomaa – Beginning Again
● Ewura Abena – So Far
● Ruth Adjei – Matchless Father
13. Instrumentalist of The Year
● Dominic Quarshie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
● Prince Sennah – My Meditations by Diana Hamilton
● Emmanuel Bludo – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor
● Dan Grahl – Final Say (Medley) by Celestine Donkor
● Prince Hakim – Kadosh by Joe Mettle
● Ahwenepa by Kwame Yeboah
14. Songwriter of the Year
● Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
● Akwaboah – Darling
● Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
● Fameye – Thank You
● Diana Hamilton – My Meditations
● Ewura Abena – This Far
● Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition)
15. Best Group of The Year
● FRA!
● Bethel Revival Choir
● Dope Nation
● Keche
16. Best Rapper of the Year
● Medikal – Scarface
● Strongman – Goated
● Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
● Amerado – Obiaa Boa
● Eno Barony – The Finish Line ft. Amerado
● Lyrical Joe – Hmmhm
17. Best Collaboration of The Year
● FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
● Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
● Epixode – Atia (High-life Rendition) ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
● Frank Naro – Koom ft. Fameye
● Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
● DJ Breezy – Outside (Abonten) ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
● Dj Vyrusky – Body Body ft. KiDi & Camidoh
● FRA! – You Dey Feel The Vibe ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta (Thousand)
18. New Artiste of The Year
● Lasmid
● D Jay
● DJ Azonto
● Skyface SDW
● Gambo
19. Most Popular Song of the Year
● Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
● Friday Night – Lasmid
● Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
● Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
● Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Soja – Black Sherif
● Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba
● On God – Shatta Wale
20. Artiste of the Year
● Black Sherif
● Piesie Esther
● Stonebwoy
● Sarkodie
● King Promise
● Shatta Wale
21. Uncovered Artiste of The Year
● Essi
● Maya Blu
● Cojo Rae
● Tripcy
● Theo Vesachi
● Niashun
● Shuga Lord
● Vanilla
● Mista Myles
22. Producer of The Year
● MOGBeatz
● Killbeatz
● Nacee
● Kaywa
● Gomez Beatz
● Samsney Beats
● Shadrach Yawson
● Da Maker
● Beatz Vampire
● Abochi
23. Best Music Video of The Year
● Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
● Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
● Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo
● Scott Evans – Best Side
● Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose You
● Stonebwoy – Therapy
● D-Black – Dindin ft. Efya
● Sista Afia – Carry Go
● FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
● Sefa – Enjoyment
24. Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year
● 69 Fans
● Gadam Nation
● Team DH
● Daddy Lumba Fans
● Shatta Movement
● BHIM Nation
● Meditants
● Team Move
● Sarknation
● Shay Gang
25. UK Based Best DJ
● DJ Ozberga
● DJ Invisible
● DJ P Montana
● DJ FiiFii
● DJ Master P
● DJ Paak
26. UK New Artiste of The Year
● Jbee
● FeelGudAlways
● Francisca Amoah
● NGB Muni
● Internal B
● Martha Brako
● Mayqueen
26. UK Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year
● Kwayku
● De.ViZION
● Yaw Bossman
● Kevin Omarr
● Malisca Cardna
● Drogo
27. UK Based Songwriter of The Year
● De.ViZION – Cry Out Psalm 34:17
● Black Kat Gh – So Much Love
● Ohene – Say I Do
29. UK Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year
● GoldKay
● Ras King Bobo 1
● Denny
● Charles Kalah
● Kin Frenzee
30. UK Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year
● Glow – Denny ft. Yaa Pono
● Come For Your Chocolate – Charles Kalah
● Free Your Mind – Ras King Bobo 1
● Boss Chick – Kin Frenzee
● My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay
31. UK Based Highlife Song of The Year
● So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena
● Hand of God – Ohene
● Cocoa – Kwadwo Obeng Barima(K.O.B)
● Twe Da – Marco Lowrey
● Wakawaka – Kay Bryn
● Shidaa remix – K. O. G ft. Captain Planet
32. UK Based Highlife Artiste of The Year
● Ohene
● Kwadwo Obeng Barima (K.O.B)
● Marco Lowrey
33. UK Based Artiste of The Year
● Goldkay
● Denny
● Charles Kalah
● Minister Kofi Nyarko
34. UK Based Live Performance Band of The Year
● Ozimzim
● The Compozers
● Davison Band
● Minor Seventh
● Onipa
35. UK Based Gospel Song of The Year
● Bless Me – MayQueen ft. Igwe
● Agyenkwa Hene – Samuel Sey ft. Efe Grace
● Give Me Rest – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
● Omo God – Alice Mckenzie ft. Morris D’Voice
● Nyame Ahyira Wo – Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) ft. Lady Ann
● Mo (Well Done) – Alex Acheampong ft. Morris Babyface
● N’Adom – Min. Kofi Nyarko ft. Minister OJ
● Blessed – Joseph Matthew
36. UK Based Gospel Artiste of The Year
● Samuel Sey
● Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
● Alice McKenzie
● Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade)
● Min. Kofi Nyarko
● Alex Acheampong
37. UK Based Best Collaboration of The Year
● Goldkay – My Girl Remix ft. David Jay
● Francisca Amoah – Mogya Edi Bem ft. S.K. Frimpong
● Star Vicy – Kabutey ft. Welzy
● Geo Wellington – New Day Yeye ft. Zims
● Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace
● Marco Lowrey – Twe Da remix ft. Medikal & Kurl Songx
● Alice McKenzie – Omo God ft Morris D’Voice
● Min. Kofi Nyarko – N’adom ft Min O.J.
● Nana Amankwah Tiah (Ekaade) – Nyame Ahyira Wo ft Lady Ann
● Black Kat Gh – So Much Love ft. Kwabena Kwabena
38. UK Based Producer of The Year
● Ephraim Beatz
● Charles Kalah
● Adeshie Studios
● Da BeatMasta
● FeelGudAlways
39. Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year
● Wiyaala
● Atongo Zimba
● King Ayisoba
● K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)
● Santrofi
● FRA!
● Kakatsitsi
● Kyekyeku
40. Best Touring Band
● Gyedu-Blay & The Ambolley Sekondi Band
● Santrofi band
● FRA!
● K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade
● Dela Botri & The Hewale Sounds
● Super Opong Stars
● First Class Band
● Amamere Folk Music ‘n’ Dance Ensemble
● Afrodat Troupe
● Adesa Taloi
