Ghanaians hopeful for Grammy glory as Highlife ,Ghanaian drill added in new category

Harvey Manson Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, made an official visit to Ghana in 2022, where he reiterated the organization's commitment to representing African music with utmost accuracy. He emphasized the meticulousness with which they approached the task of providing the right representation of the diverse musical landscape of the continent.

The 2024 edition of the Grammy Awards will feature three exciting new categories. The first is the highly anticipated "Best African Music Performance," designed to recognize exceptional recordings that incorporate unique local expressions from across Africa.

This category will celebrate the melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic traditions that vary across the continent. Genres eligible for consideration include Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz.

Alongside this groundbreaking addition, the Recording Academy has also introduced the "Best Alternative Jazz Album" and "Best Pop Dance Recording" categories, further broadening the scope of genres honored at the prestigious event.

These new categories were approved during the Recording Academy's semiannual Board of Trustees meeting held in May 2023, following a thorough voting process. According to grammy.com, these additions and amendments demonstrate the Academy's commitment to actively listening and responding to feedback from the music community. By accurately representing a diverse range of relevant musical genres, the Recording Academy aims to stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed his pride in announcing these changes, stating, "By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists." The move to relocate the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories to the General Field ensures that all voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields. Mason added, "We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide."