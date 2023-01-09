ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaians rage over Meek Mills video shoot at Jubilee house

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Celebrated American rapper, Meek Mill on Sunday, January 8, shared an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new composition.

Meek Mill
Meek Mill

The video shared by the rapper shows a portion of Ghana's Presidential seat house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The American rapper was one of the A-listers billed for the Afro Nation concert in Ghana over the Christmas holidays.

Meek Mill is seen in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, and in the main conference hall spitting his bars.

Ghanaians are however raging over portions of the music video shot at the Jubilee House, many have taken to social media to express their anger and called out the artist.

Some of the major highlights of his time in Ghana were a rough riding power bike session, claims of his phone having been pickpocketed at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform, and meeting with the president at Jubilee House.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, called for persons who allowed Meek Mill to shoot the video clip at the Jubilee House to be fired.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high-security installation?”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Ex-fiancee of Alex Ekubo reveals the actor never touch her in their 5-year relationship

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale gives reason for his absence from Wendy & Jupitar's show

Daddy Lumba

Nana Acheampong made me who I am today – Daddy Lumba confesses

Stonebwoy receives plaque from Audiomack after history-making 100 million streams

Audiomack presents Stonebwoy with a plaque for being the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams