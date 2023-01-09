Ghanaians rage over Meek Mills video shoot at Jubilee house

The American rapper was one of the A-listers billed for the Afro Nation concert in Ghana over the Christmas holidays.

Meek Mill is seen in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, and in the main conference hall spitting his bars.

Ghanaians are however raging over portions of the music video shot at the Jubilee House, many have taken to social media to express their anger and called out the artist.

Some of the major highlights of his time in Ghana were a rough riding power bike session, claims of his phone having been pickpocketed at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform, and meeting with the president at Jubilee House.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, called for persons who allowed Meek Mill to shoot the video clip at the Jubilee House to be fired.