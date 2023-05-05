Ghana's AD DJ puts the flag high at Afrofuture's event in Côte d’Ivoire

The Afrofuture festival was held at La Maison Dakoula, Côte d’Ivoire, and saw a massive turn-out, hosted by Tao and other African superstars including the British/ Nigeria born DJ and actor MsDSF from Nigeria and Jeunelio from CIV.

AD DJ’s performance at Afrofuture Côte d’Ivoire thrilled the crowd and is truly testament to the power of African creativity and talent. AD DJ had the crowd all fired up and jamming to several major afro-pop hits. Pumping the crowd up and keeping the crowd captivated came easy as AD DJ has been at it for years and definitely has a knack for blowing the minds of his crowd.

AD DJ, who started his professional career as a DJ in 2014 has since gained a reputation as the “People’s Champ” for his ability and prowess on the turntable to win over crowds with his taste of music. He has played at numerous top events, including the just ended Afrofuture and has been hosted in some of the biggest clubs in Accra. He is currently the resident DJ at Front/Back, Accra, a private club that offers an exclusive experience for members.

ADVERTISEMENT