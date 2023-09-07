Gospel artist Mimie Tenkorang releases uplifting single 'You First'

In 'You First,' Mimie shares her personal journey of rediscovering the significance of placing God at the forefront of her life.

She candidly admits that, at times, she became preoccupied with her own needs, ambitions, and future plans, inadvertently losing sight of the central figure in her life – God.

The inspiration for the song came from the timeless wisdom found in Matthew 6:33-34, a gentle reminder that when we seek God's Kingdom and righteousness above all else, our prayers are answered in ways we may not even realize.

It is a beautiful assurance that God understands the deepest desires of our hearts and is always ready to provide for us.

Mimie's heartfelt desire is for listeners to embrace a deeper relationship with God and to prioritize Him in their lives.

As 'You First' resonates in the hearts of its audience, she hopes that it will inspire a profound longing to seek God's presence daily and trust in His divine plan for their lives.

Furthermore, Mimie extends her message of hope to those who may still be searching for faith and struggling to trust in God's love.

She believes that through 'You First,' they can experience the beauty of God's presence, find solace in His control over their circumstances, and witness His unwavering faithfulness.

Mimie is an active member of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) at Hosanna Temple, Santeo. She is grateful for the unwavering support of her loving husband and is deeply passionate about her dual calling to serve people through music.

Growing up in a musical household, Mimie was inspired by her parents' love for music, which ultimately nurtured her God-given gift of singing.

She has had the privilege of serving as a backing vocalist for various Gospel artists, including a notable stint with Joe Mettle from 2009 to 2016, during which she absorbed his dedication and fervor for the things of God.

'You First' is now available on all major streaming platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the uplifting message of faith, trust, and the unwavering love of God.

Listen to 'You First' song below;

