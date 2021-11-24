Gyakie reacts to 'snubbing' Yaw Tog at AFRIMA

Most people labelled the incident as a deliberate snub by Gyakie to ignore the “Sore” hitmaker, reasons known to her.

Meanwhile, Gyakie has responded to the claims in a tweet on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021.

According to her, Ghanaians have been fed with half information, which is very dangerous, sharing a picture that depicts two different expressions from different angles.

“Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous,” she tweeted.

Yaw Tog apparently is surprised to know the meanings Ghanaians are reading into the short video they saw.

He also tweeted, “Herrrr Ghana”.

Here are sole trolls on social media who think Yaw Tog should not be eager to hug Gyakie because she is not her mate.

Twitter user Sugar Bread tweeted, “This early morning boys wan put agenda for Yaw Tog ein top....eeii, but from the look of things de3 the thing pain am mmom."

Kobby Founda said, “Your WASSCE results sef no commot bah ebe Gyakie ein breast you wan feel, Yaw Tog for go sit down somewhere masa.”.

Unruly King added, “In the video you can see Yaw Tog with the BIG MAN THING yeah ... he didn’t turn ein neck to even watch Gyakie .. LEVELS”.

Sark Lawyer – “Gyakie Mafia Yaw Tog brutaaa. Heerh the way that thing dey pain eer, e fit make you cough all.”