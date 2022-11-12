On October, 31, Mona in the company of other Ghanaian artists attended the Ghana Music Awards UK. She has since not returned but has consistently kept her socials active with pictures taken on the streets of London.
Hajia 4real arrested in UK for alleged $8m fraud
Ghanaian socialite, singer, and entrepreneur, Mona Fiaz Montrage, known in the showbiz circle as Hajia 4real has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom.
According to reports, the 'Badder Than' singer was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.
So many reactions have poured on social media after the alleged rumor in the late hours of Friday, Nov 11, 2022
A Twitter fan @olelesalvador in a post shared said, the report indicating that the theft which is being connected with Hajia4Real occurred when the singer visited the United States a few months ago.
He further disclosed that Hajia4Real was arrested through a collaboration between the US and the UK as she had been on a 'red list' in the US for some time now adding that she had been picked up for questioning as of now.
