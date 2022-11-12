Hajia 4real arrested in UK for alleged $8m fraud

According to reports, the 'Badder Than' singer was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

So many reactions have poured on social media after the alleged rumor in the late hours of Friday, Nov 11, 2022

A Twitter fan @olelesalvador in a post shared said, the report indicating that the theft which is being connected with Hajia4Real occurred when the singer visited the United States a few months ago.