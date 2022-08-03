RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I can out rap your favourite rapper but rap doesn't pay - Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar has thrown in an effort to be recognized as one of Ghana's rappers if not the best.

Kofi Jamar
Kofi Jamar

The 'Ekorso' hitmaker has insinuated that he has what it takes to beat M.anifest, Sarkodie, Medikal, Strongman, Lyrical Joe and any Ghanaian rapper when it comes to rap battle but he has chosen not to pursue rap.

According Kofi Jamar he is only not doing rap music because it doesn't pay enough in Ghana. “I’m not a rapper. I’m a musical artiste, but I can out rap your favourite rapper any day. Rap just doesn’t pay enough for me to spend all my life rapping,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts via tweets, the Gad One Records signee emphasized that “a rapper might rap all his life and never get a hit song".

He added that "and you know how they treat you as an artist if you don’t have a hit song. So you guys have to take it easy on a rapper who tries to switch and commercialise his art to suit the crowd. Everybody got to get paid.

Kofi Jamar who rose to fame with his 'Ekorso' track during the Kumerica wave is out with a new rap song titled ‘Dangerous’ featuring Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Further sharing his thoughts on being a musician in Ghana, he shared another tweet to say that "being a musician doesn’t mean you always have to be politically correct my guy".

"Do yourself, don’t let no one bring you down with that “Humble Yourself Sh*t” Everyone’s path is different," he concluded. Check his new song below.

