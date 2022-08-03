I can out rap your favourite rapper but rap doesn't pay - Kofi Jamar

According Kofi Jamar he is only not doing rap music because it doesn't pay enough in Ghana. “I’m not a rapper. I’m a musical artiste, but I can out rap your favourite rapper any day. Rap just doesn’t pay enough for me to spend all my life rapping,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts via tweets, the Gad One Records signee emphasized that “a rapper might rap all his life and never get a hit song".

He added that "and you know how they treat you as an artist if you don’t have a hit song. So you guys have to take it easy on a rapper who tries to switch and commercialise his art to suit the crowd. Everybody got to get paid.”

Kofi Jamar who rose to fame with his 'Ekorso' track during the Kumerica wave is out with a new rap song titled ‘Dangerous’ featuring Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Further sharing his thoughts on being a musician in Ghana, he shared another tweet to say that "being a musician doesn’t mean you always have to be politically correct my guy".