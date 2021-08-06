RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I'll be disappointed in Bawumia if he doesn't fulfil 'studio' promised us - Fancy Gadam

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is said to have promised to build an ultra-modern studio in the Northern Region.

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam

According to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Dr Bawumia during an interview mentioned that Fancy Gadam has brought up an idea that a studio should be built in Northern Region and he promised to fulfil it.

Recommended articles

During a conversation on Hitz FM, the Total Cheat hitmaker confirmed the report emphasizing that the Vice President gave him his word to establish an ultra-modern recording studio in the Northern Region to help develop their music industry.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Bawumia Pulse Ghana

According to Fancy Gadam, he even had a very fruitful meeting with Dr Bawumia and he is hopeful things go through as they discussed. “I spoke to him last two weeks and he told me they’re in the process. He told me they will do it…” he said.

Fancy Gadam also stated that he and his people in the North will be very disappointed if the promises are not fulfilled.

I will be very disappointed and the whole north will be disappointed. For me to discuss it on radio means a lot. But I spoke to him last two weeks and he said they are in the process…,” he said.

According to Mujahid Ahmed Bello, aka Fancy Gadam, who won Best New Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017, he has also tabled other needs such as a theatre in the Northern Region among other things to Dr Bawumia and they have chosen to start with the studio.

Hear more form him in the video below.

I'll be disappointed in Bawumia if... - Fancy Gadam

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death