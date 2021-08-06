I'll be disappointed in Bawumia if he doesn't fulfil 'studio' promised us - Fancy Gadam

During a conversation on Hitz FM, the Total Cheat hitmaker confirmed the report emphasizing that the Vice President gave him his word to establish an ultra-modern recording studio in the Northern Region to help develop their music industry.

Pulse Ghana

According to Fancy Gadam, he even had a very fruitful meeting with Dr Bawumia and he is hopeful things go through as they discussed. “I spoke to him last two weeks and he told me they’re in the process. He told me they will do it…” he said.

Fancy Gadam also stated that he and his people in the North will be very disappointed if the promises are not fulfilled.

“I will be very disappointed and the whole north will be disappointed. For me to discuss it on radio means a lot. But I spoke to him last two weeks and he said they are in the process…,” he said.

According to Mujahid Ahmed Bello, aka Fancy Gadam, who won Best New Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017, he has also tabled other needs such as a theatre in the Northern Region among other things to Dr Bawumia and they have chosen to start with the studio.