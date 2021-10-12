'Industry's ploy to bring down Sista Afia won't work' - Singer Flexclusive

This aroused a near-brawl between the duo on live television but it was settled later on the show with the two apologising for their unpleasant words.

But according to Flexclusive, who is remembered for his track "Monalisa" featuring Bisa Kdei, there is a ploy by some in the music industry to bring down Sista Afia.

"Sista Afia's unique talent would keep her relevant in the industry. Some industry players are trying hard to get her out of the game but she is still producing bangers.”

“For me, Sista Afia's singing prowess is second to none in the industry, that is why she keeps producing hits after hits," he said.

Despite admitting that Sista Afia's was wrong in calling for a fight with Efia Odo, Flexclusive opined that other female acts should be supportive of each other as they represent the backbone of the industry.

"It's quite unfortunate Sista Afia gets into the news for the wrong reasons but I believe she has made some positive strides in her career and I think she deserves massive commendation for that," he added.