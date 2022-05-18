RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iphxne DJ and Berima Seanbills brought life to Kendrick Larma album listening party

Selorm Tali

The city of Accra was plunged with uncertainty as rumours travelled about the presence of Kendrick Lamar in the capital.

Following detailed occurrences and his appearance at the Freedom Skate Park, it was true that he hopped on creative energy in Ghana.

The news felt great for most people especially hip hop lovers but also provoked the thought of some core fans regarding the release of his recent album Mr Morale and The big steppers dropping while in Ghana.

The rapper later on Saturday evening held an album listening session with some music executives and invited a number of Ghanaian artists. The party was organized by Spotify at Rehab Beach.

Ghana’s most sought after party duo Iphnxe DJ & Hypeman Berima Seanbills took the grounds and created a fancy turmoil and a mind-blowing performance that kept the party active with back-to-back jams.

Berima Seanbills’ presence on the mic kept the vibe going throughout the night. Iphxne DJ has recently been featured on THE EBRO SHOW on Apple Music and his wings man Berima Seanbills also known as Big WOO fond of putting the show in Business and going haywire with his viral term EBONNN (smelling good) were commended by the mass for their craft at the party.

Berima Seanbills over the years has made a name for himself from his electric performances in the night life scene and the invention of street terms. The Celebrated DJ and Top Rated MC are set for their world tour this year with the famous event Casablanca.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

