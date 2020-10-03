Titled “Kweku”, the concept behind the slow tempo afro-pop jam is tied to Akan legend Kweku Ananse’s superior knowledge, wisdom and cunning nature.

According to Jay Ghartey, the Dugud-produced record is a’ deep song, but also free and light’, adding that it is not the ‘Year of Return’ music but ‘Beyond the Return’ music.

The song was inspired by his late father, Dr Kweku Ghartey, and also dedicated to him for inculcating African culture in the two-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winner.

This is not the first time the singer and songwriter has honoured his father in this custom. When his father passed away in 2017 at the age of 77, Jay Ghartey honoured him on his first anniversary with a song titled “To Love A Father”.

But this time, he is putting into practice what his father taught him and will continue to project Ghanaian culture until “westerners call their children African names”.

“Kweku” brings to bear the attributes associated with the name and further shines a light on the need to bear such local names due to their powerful meanings.

The song is accompanied by eccentric visual which exhibits African fashion and cultural settings.

Enjoy the visual produced by Gyo Gyimah of Phamous Philms