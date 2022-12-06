'Je M’appelle is here to stay' - Darkovibes

“I think Je M’appelle is that kind of song that is never going to die.” He related the nostalgic feeling of the song to other songs like Tomorrow, Stay Woke and Inna Song. He also added that “When I recorded those songs, they gave me nostalgic vibes and memories…Je M’appelle is here to stay.”

Pulse Ghana

Darkovibes disclosed that he’s working on a new EP titled BUTiFLY which he plans to release early next year. According to him, BUTiFLY will motivate people to believe that there is enough space in the sky for everyone.

Darkovibes, churned out this stunning record named "Je Mappelle" with Nigerian singer Davido in September 2021.

Je Mappelle, is a mid-tempo record, with good lyrics, and amazing production. Darkovibes, came through with marvellous verse, while OBO, makes the chorus highly catchy, one can relate to, sing-along and vibe with. The record got its production credentials from Ghanaian illest music producer, MOG Beatz.

Darkovibes, is one of the most sort musical artists in Ghana, the singer, has released copious records, since his inception in the game, and he keeps winning without delay. His collaboration with Davido, on this number "Je Mappelle" is mind-blowing. Je Mappelle, is a French-language, which means "My Name Is".