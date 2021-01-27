The artiste admits that he understands if the woman leaves him yet he can't live with that as he trades verses with Kanala, who is featured on this track. It's an emotionally honest track which also has a party vibe to it that will have fans keeping the track on repeat.

The China-based Ghanaian singer has disclosed that the inspiration of the song comes from a rough, yet complicated relationship with a female public figure in Ghana whose identity he has not disclosed.

Jeff Cool drops "Baby AM Sorry" featuring Kanala

Jeff Cool has been making waves in the African Community scene in Asia for a while now and hopes to replicate similar success in Ghana. He takes inspiration from a lot of colleague acts in Ghana including, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata and among others. He has plans of working with Bullet of RuffTown records. Surely we can expect fireworks from this amazing talent.

Last year, Jeff Cool had a few buzzing projects like 'Rap Attack' and 'Tafo to Beijing'. He's a Kumerican originally and that has impacted his style, appeal and lyrical prowess.

This year, Jeff Cool promises more projects to solidify his social fanbase and establish himself as a household name and his latest track "Baby Am Sorry" sets him on the right path for this purpose. Check out the song which came with its official music video below.