The former British High Commissioner to Ghana is making his quarantine period useful by putting his creativity at work.

A few days ago, he gave one of his favourite Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale, a free music verse but the dancehall star’s rivals, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, weren’t spared.

On April 27, he was challenged by a Twitter user to use his quarantine period to listen to Shatta Wale’s records and write verses for Ghanaians.

“This is the time for Jon to listen to more @shattawalegh music and to draft more lyrics for Ghanaians. We are waiting,” the Twitter user said.

And it took him just a few minutes to accept the challenge. But his verse took aim at Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In a bid to achieve a perfect rhyme scheme, he roped in Shatta Bandle and Patapaa, and merged Sarkodie and Stonebwoy’s name.

The lyric around Sarkodie and Stonebwoy suggests that Shatta Wale is making them ‘spin around’.

He tweeted: “Shatta on lockdown, tearing de whole block down, him sending Bundle out of town, making Sarkbwoy spin around, him tell Patapaa to sco pa tu manaa ....

Shatta on lockdown, he real ting, ain’t no shock clown.”

Do you feel his verse?