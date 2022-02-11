RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Internationally recognized electronic music DJ, Djsky has successfully hosted another version of his signature concert, Hey Ibiza.

This would become the fourth edition of the concert hosted in Accra by the popular DJ of Lebanese descent based in Ghana and the U.S.A.

Hey Ibiza is a musical concert that also sees Djsky engage and entertain his fans whilst he displays the amazing talent he has on the deck. The first and second editions were hosted at Plot 7 Night Club in Osu, Accra.

In 2020, Hey Ibiza was held at Sky Bar, Airport City and this year, the show returned to the same venue which saw the likes of actress Joselyn Dumas and others in attendance.

The concert has become a regular electronic music concert in Ghana and is expected to feature other celebrities from across the world. See photos from this year's concert below.

In the world of playing and creating music for millions across the world, Djsky takes credit as the first to introduce Electronic Music Dance into Ghana music.

In a 2019 report by Ghanaweb, Djsky said “I started this kind of music in Ghana since 5 years ago. It was hard for me for the first time, people were seeing everything as strange, but I didn’t give up!

Djsky has featured on several projects including performing at international festivals and concerts such as Unite for Tomorrowland (festival) UAE, Ultra Music Festival, South Africa, Straight Outta Naija among others.

In 2021, DJSky also released new viral music named after his newborn, Milagros featuring Ken & Seth music and that garnered over 10 million views across all digital platforms. His other songs include Interstellar, Infinity, Frequency and Lost which was released in 2022.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

