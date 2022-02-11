Hey Ibiza is a musical concert that also sees Djsky engage and entertain his fans whilst he displays the amazing talent he has on the deck. The first and second editions were hosted at Plot 7 Night Club in Osu, Accra.

In 2020, Hey Ibiza was held at Sky Bar, Airport City and this year, the show returned to the same venue which saw the likes of actress Joselyn Dumas and others in attendance.

The concert has become a regular electronic music concert in Ghana and is expected to feature other celebrities from across the world. See photos from this year's concert below.

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas and others attend 'Hey Ibiza' hosted by DJSky (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

In the world of playing and creating music for millions across the world, Djsky takes credit as the first to introduce Electronic Music Dance into Ghana music.

In a 2019 report by Ghanaweb, Djsky said “I started this kind of music in Ghana since 5 years ago. It was hard for me for the first time, people were seeing everything as strange, but I didn’t give up!”

Djsky has featured on several projects including performing at international festivals and concerts such as Unite for Tomorrowland (festival) UAE, Ultra Music Festival, South Africa, Straight Outta Naija among others.