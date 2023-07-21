ADVERTISEMENT
Kelly Yung releases new single titled 'Money Moves'

Selorm Tali

Fast-rising star Kelly Yung is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated single titled 'Money Moves'.

Kelly Yung releases 'Money Moves'
Kelly Yung releases 'Money Moves'

'Money Moves' is an up-tempo infectious Amapiano tune with a jingle refrain by Kelly Yung.

Building on a paramount point of interest within the South African sort.

Kelly Yung is known for his lyricism and laid-back flow.

He is gradually becoming a force to reckon with, breaking barriers with his sounds.

Money Moves thrilling addition to the Amapiano sound captivates listeners and transports them into his unique focus and frequency.

The melody of Money Moves is simply mesmerising, showcasing the immense talent of this skilled musician.

It is no doubt that this catchy tune will find its way into the playlists of music lovers across the globe.

Listen to the song below:

Selorm Tali
