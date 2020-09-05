K.K Kabobo was asked to mention his top Ghanaian highlife musician in an interview with Chelsy Sey host of ‘Ryse N Shyne, on Y 97.9 FM which is part of the ‘Made in Ghana Month’s celebration on all Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) platforms. He named the list without Kuami Eugene who emerged as both the Highlife Artiste of the Year as well as the overall Artiste of the Year at the VGMA last week.

‘’I like Kofi Kinanta and it is not because he is from Takoradi, but because he is a great highlife musician. I also like Bisa K’dei too. Ofori Amponsah and Kofi Nti also do very good highlife’’ he stated.

When asked why he excluded Kuami Eugene from the list, he explained that the ‘Obia To’ hitmaker is not a typical highlife musician.

‘’ Yes I know Kuame Eugene, but Kuame plays a different kind of highlife. When you listen to him, you automatically hear a highlife rhythm, but it is not a typical highlife.

He also educated the listeners about the various phases the highlife genre has gone through.

‘’Every generation comes with its rhythm of highlife music, that is why you hear things like Borga highlife, Reggae highlife. Highlife is what you will call a multi-genre-genre’’ he said.

He also bemoaned the decline of the highlife genre in the Ghanaian music space.

‘’Highlife is going down because there are no producers. All the Executive Producers jump onto the genre that is trending. If gospel is trending they jump on to it. If you want to play authentic highlife, the producer will say no instead play it like this. That is why highlife is going down’’ he said.