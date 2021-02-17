The 'Anadwo Yede' singer has tipped Kuami Eugene to win VGMA's Artiste of the Year again. According to him, he has noticed that when artistes win the award, they become a bit slow the following year but Eugene has proved him wrong.

"Normally when musicians pick Artiste of the Year they turn to be a bit slow the following year but Kuami proved me wrong," KK Fosu said on Happy FM's Showbiz Xtra’ during an interview with Doctar Cann.

According to KK Fosu, he is a huge fan of the 'Angela' hitmaker and detailing why, he said: “I am a Highlife artiste so when I see a young guy doing the same genre I root for that person deserves my love, hence, Kuami Eugene".

KK Fosu adds that Eugene has proven to be the hottest Ghanaian act in 2020 with the hit songs he has churned out and contributed to. “Tell me which artiste did better than Kuami Eugene last year?" he asked.

He continued that "apart from his hit single 'Open Gate' that was all over the place, any song he jumped on was a hit. He featured on Keche’s No Dulling, Sarkodie’s Happy Day, Dead Peepol’s Otan Hunu among others and they were all hits".

“Even this year he has been featured on Okyeame Kwame’s Yeeko which is doing fantastic. Let’s be frank with ourselves, he has to win any award he is on this year because his performance last year was great,” he said.

KK Fosu believes Kuami Eugene deserves to win the biggest VGMA this year too when he noted that "last year when he won the Artiste of the Year I was very happy and I know this year too he will pick it because he deserves it".