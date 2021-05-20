Kwame Yeboah wins Instrumentalist of the Year at IRAWMA

The event was held on May 16, 2021.

Aside from Kwame Yeboah, three other Ghanaian showbiz personalities won awards. Shatta Wale was adjudged Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award, beating Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton, and Capleton to win the award.

Rapper Sarkodie beat Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute, and Reggae Sumfest to win the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award for his Black Love Concert which was held in August 2020 at the Black Stars Square.

Teen disc jockey DJ Switch also won the Best Young Entertainer award. She beat DJ Whitney, Kailash, and Wayne J.

The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including songwriters, performers, promoters, and musicians.

Produced by Martin’s International, the IRAWMA has been staged in many major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, New York as well as Port of Spain, Trinidad, and both Montego Bay and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

The impetus behind the IRAWMA is its commitment to promoting greater participation and acceptance of Reggae, the Caribbean, and World Music, Internationally.