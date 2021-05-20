RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kwame Yeboah wins Instrumentalist of the Year at IRAWMA

Ghanaian musician, guitarist, keyboardist, producer, recording engineer Kwame Yeboah has been adjudged the Instrumentalist of the Year at the 39th edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Kwame Yeboah
Kwame Yeboah Pulse Ghana

The renowned instrumentalist, born on 17 November 1977 beat competition from Jamaican hand-drummer and percussionist Bongo Herman; Jamaican saxophonist Dean Ivanhoe Fraser; Jamaican duo Sly & Robbie; and Kubix to win the award.

Recommended articles

The event was held on May 16, 2021.

Aside from Kwame Yeboah, three other Ghanaian showbiz personalities won awards. Shatta Wale was adjudged Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award, beating Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton, and Capleton to win the award.

Rapper Sarkodie beat Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute, and Reggae Sumfest to win the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award for his Black Love Concert which was held in August 2020 at the Black Stars Square.

Teen disc jockey DJ Switch also won the Best Young Entertainer award. She beat DJ Whitney, Kailash, and Wayne J.

The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including songwriters, performers, promoters, and musicians.

Produced by Martin’s International, the IRAWMA has been staged in many major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, New York as well as Port of Spain, Trinidad, and both Montego Bay and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

The impetus behind the IRAWMA is its commitment to promoting greater participation and acceptance of Reggae, the Caribbean, and World Music, Internationally.

This year’s event saw Reggae music legend Ziggy Marley inducted into the International Reggae and World Music Awards Hall of Fame as well as being the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation