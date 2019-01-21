Already listed as Pulse Ghana’s 8 new Ghanaian artistes to watch in 2019, the Ashaiman native who is legally known as Bernard Appiah has kick-started 2019 with “Work” featuring Kofi Mole – another fast rising hip-hop act from the camp of Ground Up Chale.

Known for amalgamating hip-hop/rap and highlife, the track boasts a westernised hip-hop driven beat and comes with energetic, and insightful lyrics.

Slay, who is well known for his skilful delivery and most importantly insightful lyrics, tells a story of progression simply by working.

Enjoy the full song below.