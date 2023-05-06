List of Artiste of the Year winners, Who wins the ultimate

The award scheme has been running for over twenty years and counting awarding the most deserving arts in the industry.

The time is here again for yet another exciting and much groovy night where all stars and industry players gather to celebrate the achievements of phenomenal talents.

All the talks revolve around the ultimate award of the evening, "VGMA Artiste of the Year" Who grabs the ultimate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a list of all winners dated back from 1999 to 2022

Akyeame - 1999

Daddy Lumba - 2000

Kojo Antwi - 2001

Lord Kenya - 2002

ADVERTISEMENT

Kontihene - 2003

VIP - 2004

Obuor - 2005

Ofori Amponsah - 2006

Samini - 2007

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwa Kese - 2008

Okyeame Kwame - 2009

Sarkodie - 2010

VIP - 2011

Sarkodie - 2012

ADVERTISEMENT

R2Bees - 2013

Shatta Wale - 2014

Stonebwoy - 2015

EL - 2016

Joe Mettle - 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebony - 2018

UNANNOUNCED - 2019

Kwame Eugene - 2020

Diana Hamilton - 2021

KiDi - 2022

ADVERTISEMENT