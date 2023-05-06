List of Artiste of the Year winners, Who wins the ultimate

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is Ghana's most prestigious platform that recognizes creatives in the space of music for their tremendous works over the period.
Ghana's biggest music night of the year will come alive tonight, May 6 at the grand arena in Accra.
The award scheme has been running for over twenty years and counting awarding the most deserving arts in the industry.
The time is here again for yet another exciting and much groovy night where all stars and industry players gather to celebrate the achievements of phenomenal talents.
All the talks revolve around the ultimate award of the evening, "VGMA Artiste of the Year" Who grabs the ultimate?
Here is a list of all winners dated back from 1999 to 2022
Akyeame - 1999
Daddy Lumba - 2000
Kojo Antwi - 2001
Lord Kenya - 2002
Kontihene - 2003
VIP - 2004
Obuor - 2005
Ofori Amponsah - 2006
Samini - 2007
Kwa Kese - 2008
Okyeame Kwame - 2009
Sarkodie - 2010
VIP - 2011
Sarkodie - 2012
R2Bees - 2013
Shatta Wale - 2014
Stonebwoy - 2015
EL - 2016
Joe Mettle - 2017
Ebony - 2018
UNANNOUNCED - 2019
Kwame Eugene - 2020
Diana Hamilton - 2021
KiDi - 2022
Who wins the 2023 edition of the VGMA Artiste of the Year?
