Deservedly dubbed Fire Dey, the song undoubtedly bears the character of a typical street banger and thus, capable of setting the streets ablaze.

Yaa Pono garnished Star Vicy's blistering song with a lively and witty verse.

Star Vicy established a rapport with Yaa Pono when they both attended the Ghana Music Award UK 2018, where Star Vicy was nominated for the Afrobeat Artiste of the Year category.

In the course of hanging out in London, the duo decided to create Fire Dey which was produced by Cizzy Chameleon and mastered by Laxiobeat.

Enjoy this jam here: