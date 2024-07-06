Maddy Maznaz drops new single 'Till Morning Comes' featuring Bisa Kdei

'Till Morning Comes' showcases the unique blend of Maddy Maznaz's versatile vocal prowess and Bisa Kdei's signature highlife sound.

The track seamlessly merges Afrobeat elements with contemporary pop, creating a vibrant and danceable tune that appeals to a wide audience.

Maddy's smooth and soulful voice complements Bisa Kdei's rich, melodic tones, resulting in a harmonious and engaging musical experience.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for Maddy Maznaz, who has been steadily rising in the music industry.

Known for her dynamic performances and genre-defying music, Maddy continues to push the boundaries of her artistry.

Bisa Kdei, with his extensive discography and international acclaim, brings a touch of authenticity and cultural richness to the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, Maddy expressed her excitement and said working with Bisa Kdei has been an incredible experience.

She said his musicality and creativity are truly inspiring, and the combined efforts have resulted in something special.

The production, handled by a team of talented producers, Fim Fim is polished and vibrant.

The use of traditional African percussion alongside modern electronic elements creates a soundscape that is both familiar and innovative.

Listen to the song below: