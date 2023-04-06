Maddy Maznaz making waves with her new single titled 'I Don't Wanna Hold Back'

In the song, she said she'd been holding back and had opportunities to be in the spotlight but feared she'd be killed.

According to her, she's afraid to show off the talent she has, but currently she doesn't want to hold back on her skills.

She told Pulse Ghana that her brand vision is to empower, inspire, encourage, and educate on self-love, self-awareness fused with traditional African values, in a nutshell, to be unapologetically strong, powerful, and beautiful.

'I Don't Wanna Hold Back' is a song for everyone and it's trending on all digital streaming platforms.