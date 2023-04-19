You can't claim compensation on my intellectual property; Mantse calls out Obrafour over Drake suit

The part of Obrafour's song that Drake sampled is a soundbite that says "killer cut" which Mantse has come out to say that it is his voice.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Chale Wote Street Arts Festival, who was into music years back, Obrafour cannot claim ownership of the soundbite because he wasn't paid for it.

"Hi Mike @iamobrafour I'm disappointed at your actions. Would be good to tell the public the truth about this matter or I will be forced to lay out how you've never paid a dime for any of my works on your songs over the last 20yr," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he continued that "Mike @iamobrafour please tell your coons I've been trying to get you to meet my lawyers since @Drake released that song. You cannot claim compensation on my intellectual property that you also didn't pay for. We can revert to what I suggested last year and keep it moving".

"For the record @iamobrafour filed a law suit to lay claim to my intellectual property without notification. Mike I expect you to tell the truth about this matter or I will," he emphasized in the tweets below.

American lawyer, Rob Freund, who broke the news said "today, @iamobrafour sued @Drake for copyright infringement for sampling "Oye Ohene (Remix)" in the track "Calling My Name."

"Obrafour says Drake' previously sought permission to use the work, didn't get it, and released the track days later anyway," he added as she shared the legal documents addressed to the Southern District Court Of New York.

Obrafour sues Drake $10m over copyright claims Pulse Ghana

Excerpts of Obrafour's suit reads "on June 13, 2022, Obrafour had not yet responded to the June 8, 2022 Clearance Email, and Mannis-Gardner sent Obrafour a follow-up email simply stating, "Hi confirming you received this email thanks (sic]" (the "June 13, 2022 Clearance Email"). The June 13, 2022

Clearance Email is annexed hereto as EXHIBIT D. 39. On June 17, 2022, a fourteen-song studio album entitled "Honestly, Nevermind" by Drake was released by Defendants Drake, OVO, Republic, and Universal, only hours after