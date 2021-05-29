British-Ghanaian singer Mark Asari announces new EP "By Your Grace", available June 11

In a press release, Mark Asari made known to fans the producers involved; Ritzy Beat and Ace Valentino, as well as the record’s tracklisting and two guest artists, R-Scar and Tee Supreme.

He was also excited to share: ‘’This project came together during the lockdown, which was a very tense period. But I felt super creative, like never before and had the chance to go back to my production roots, producing 3 out of the 5 songs on offer from scratch’’.

Mark continued, ‘’The EP’s title, ‘’By Your Grace’’ is more of me declaring one of my favorite quotes in the Holy Book, Zechariah 4:6, which reads, ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, says the Lord. God’s abundant grace and mercies are the only reason I’m still here seeing each day through irrespective of my personal challenges and that is all I will ever need. It is my prayer fans connect with this very humble project of mine, embracing God, for in Him, through Him and with Him, we shall truly conquer’’.

The singer who started off in 2017 as an R&B prodigy would go on to enjoy a stellar run at The Voice UK (2018), winning fans and judges over in his time on the show. It has been a transformative ride since, one that has seen Mark Asari switch over to the gospel genre, soothing fans with his streak of divine singles.

Below is the tracklisting for ‘’’By His Grace’’. ARE YOU READY?!

1. Grace

2. Jesus

3. Take it (feat R-Scar)

4. Crème De La Crème (feat. Tee Supreme)