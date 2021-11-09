RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mona4reall rocks stage with Stonebwoy at Tropical Fiesta

The currently ruling female art in Ghana, Mona4reall together with Ghana's best dance hall art have thrilled fans to their feet with the reigning song in Ghana "hits".

Mona4reall thrilling fans
"Hits" is currently one of the most enjoyed and popular songs on the airwaves from Mona4reall's maiden Ep released a few weeks ago.

Mona4reall on her Ep titled #heretostay had 4 collaborations - Gimme dat with Efya, baby with Shatta Wale, zaddy with Medikal and hits with stonebwoy.

As a new artiste with less than two years in the game, she currently has 10 songs to her credit

She is a trendsetter, entrepreneur and a mother.

With the shocking entry of her music career and fast penetration and consistency of her creativity, Ghanaians can only anticipate bigger global collaborations soon.

Her maiden performance was at the Ghana Music Awards, UK where she took home the uncovered art, then she performed briefly for her fans at Lagoon Bar on Dj Black’s weekend warmer and now this at Tropical Fiesta. Just anticipate the bigger picture .

Mona4reall & Stonebwoy performing
With Mona4reall hits making waves. It is surely a leading song for Ghanaians this Christmas.

You can stream all her songs on all digital platforms.

