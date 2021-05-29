RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music duo Keche lose their fathers in same week - Artist Manager confirms

Authors:

Pulse News

Hiplife duo, Keche have lost their fathers in the same week this May according to a report by Ghanacelebrities.com.

Keche on Pulse TV
Keche on Pulse TV ece-auto-gen

Keche Joshua, and Keche Andrew make up the sensational music group Keche.

Recommended articles

Keche Andrew lost his father on Friday, May 21, 2021, and Keche Joshua’s father died on the Monday of May 24, 2021, the manager of the artiste, Ashes also confirmed on Hitz FM during an interview.

He revealed that a One Week Observation for Keche Andrew’s father will be held at Spintex on a date to be communicated.

Keche's popular banger, No Dulling has been trending for the past one year, the song has received massive airplay and is a big jam at weddings, funerals, and other events.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome