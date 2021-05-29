Music duo Keche lose their fathers in same week - Artist Manager confirms

Keche Joshua, and Keche Andrew make up the sensational music group Keche.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Music News & New Songs - Pulse Ghana
Hiplife duo, Keche have lost their fathers in the same week this May according to a report by Ghanacelebrities.com.
Keche Joshua, and Keche Andrew make up the sensational music group Keche.
Keche Andrew lost his father on Friday, May 21, 2021, and Keche Joshua’s father died on the Monday of May 24, 2021, the manager of the artiste, Ashes also confirmed on Hitz FM during an interview.
He revealed that a One Week Observation for Keche Andrew’s father will be held at Spintex on a date to be communicated.
Keche's popular banger, No Dulling has been trending for the past one year, the song has received massive airplay and is a big jam at weddings, funerals, and other events.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh